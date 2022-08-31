Security: Worries, Shocks And Surprises As Eha Amufu Anglican Bishop Circulates False Security WhatsApp Message To Defraud And Delude People By Christy Anene

Published:

Trending on social media platform known as WhatsApp recently is a fabrication by Bishop Daniel Nkemjika Olinya of Eha Amufu Anglican Diocese, painting ugly and false scenario about the security situation in Eha Amufu community of Isi Uzo LGA of Enugu state, which the security agents, Enugu state government and the community people including the Bishop Olinya had addressed and still addressing steadily and systematically.

In a bid to defraud and hoodwink the well- to-do indigenes of the community living outside the state especially overseas, Bishop Olinya fabricated a WhatsApp that read: "We've been facing terrible attack from the Fulanis since January this year. Many people killed (over 80), 14 villages sacked and taken over by Fulanis, our 9 pastors working in those villages lost their Churches and homes, the pastor's have no place to work and no source of salary, no accommodation, lost their properties, have IDPs now in Eha-Amufu and pay ramson every time for kidnapped members - today 18th July 2022 about 20 were abducted on their way to the farm. We live in fear because of continuous threat of attack. The state Government is aware but doing nothing. Thank you. FROM BISHOP OLINYA.

The above WhatsApp message was penned by the Bishop Olinya on WhatsApp and is being circulated by him to make money from sympathisers and put Enugu state government in a badlight before the public.

Investigations revealed that Bishop Olinya and the Eha Amufu community have been supported massively by Enugu state government with logistics, money and others in tackling the nefarious activities of the marauding herders.

Many have expressed disappointment, shock and surprise over what Bishop Olinya intends to achieve with the fabrication and peddling of such false security report about security in Eha Amufu community, if not for extortion, mischief and blackmail.

