BOY, 21, STEALS BOSS’S CAR, PUTS IT UP FOR SALE

A 21-year-old boy arrested by the officers of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while networking to sell his boss ES 330 Lexus car, has disclosed that his plan was to use the proceeds of the sale to seek greener pastures overseas.

The suspect, Temple Samuel, was arrested 8:00 a.m. in Ogba on Sunday after stealing the vehicle in Egbeda around midnight of Saturday. He was arrested in company of three other suspects who participated in the plan to sell the car.

Apart from the vehicle, Temple stole one iPhone X and one iPhone 13 and subsequently transferred N75,000: 00 from his boss bank account.

Arrested at the point of negotiating the sale of the Lexus ES 330 car with him were: Benjamin Bassey (32), Chukwuemeka Okorie (29) and Joshua Agboche (37).

Temple, who was working in his boss car wash disclosed in his statement to the police that he started nursing the idea of using the proceeds from the sale of his boss car to travel abroad several weeks ago.

He stated that he moved the car from Egbeda between 12 mid - night on Saturday while his boss was sleeping to his friend, Bassey’s residence in Ikeja.





He added that they were in Ogba around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday to link up with the buyers when RRS officers rounded them up.





Speaking on the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred to the State CID, Panti for further investigations and prosecution.

