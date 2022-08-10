Police Promotes Officer Who Rejected N864m Bribe After He Threatened To Resign Over Non-Promotion

Published:

Francis Erhabor, the police officer who has never collected bribe is the Commander of Quick Intervention Unit (QIU) Akwa-Ibom Police Headquarters, Uyo.

He was decorated with a new rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) by the State Police Commissioner, CP O.A. Durosinmi, months after he reportedly threatened to resign over non-promotion.

CP OLATOYE DUROSINMI DECORATES ACP OSAGIE FRANCIS ERHABOR

_Charges him to be more dedicated to duty._

Renown multi-award winning Chief Superintendent of Police of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Osagie Francis Erhabor was today decorated Assistant Commissioner of Police by CP Olatoye Durosinmi. The CP who was assisted by Mrs Ngozichukwuka Erhabor, charged the newly decorated Senior Officer to be more committed to his duties in line with the vision of IGP Alkali Baba Usman, NPM, while noting that his legacies as a corruption-free outstanding Officer precedes him.





The elated Nigeria Integrity in Public Service award winner, presented by H.E President Mohammadu Buhari, who was appointed into the Force as a Cadet Inspector in 1990, dedicated his promotion to the Almighty God and thanked the IGP, the PSC, the CP and Management Team present and other invited guests including Pastor Sylvanus Ukafia of the Insight Bible Church amongst other prominent persons who graced the occasion.









