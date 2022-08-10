Gunmen Execute Leader Of Ebubeagu Security Outfit Allegedly Responsible For Killing Of 12 Youths In Imo ( Pictures: Viewers Discretion Advised )

Published:





Gunmen have captured and executed Ogwu Mayor, the commander of Ebubeagu in Imo state in a video trending online.

In the video the man who was seen hiding in a forest pleaded with his captors to allow him make one last call, a request which was not granted as he was shot point blank

He was seen in the video being buried in a shallow grave





Ogwu Mayor has been accused of being the brain behind the execution of 12 youths returning from a wedding ceremony in the State

IPOB placed a N2m bounty on his head

It will be recalled that Governor Hope Uzodinma had tagged the youths terrorists and bandits claiming they were killed by DSS who stormed their camps , an allegation denied by their kits and kins

Their cold blood murder elicited condemnation both within and outside Nigeria

Security agents and Imo State government have not issued any statement on his murder

Share This