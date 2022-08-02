Plateau Attack: Eight Killed, Two Injured In Jos

Published:

Eight members of a family have been ambushed and killed by suspected fulani herdsmen and two others injured in Danda Chugwi of Jos Sóuth Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Witnesses say the gruesome attack was carried out overnight on Sunday.

Rwang Tengwog, the secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders (BYM), also confirmed the incident in Jos.

Tengwog said the attackers came into the compound around 9pm Sunday night and started shooting sporadically leading to the death of the eight persons.





According to him, the two persons injured, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the Vom Christian hospital for immediate medical attention.

The BYM secretary stressed that as at last night, seven persons belonging to the family of Pam Gyang were shot dead and the eighth victim died within the early hours of morning.

Those killed comprise of three adults and five children, who as of the time of filing this report, were about to be buried.

Locals say there are possibilities that more persons were killed, however, both the police and the special task force maintaining law and order in the state are yet to confirmed the attack, and it remains unclear what the gunmen were after

