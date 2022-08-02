Most Lawmakers Including APC Members Backed Buhari’s Planned Impeachment ..APC Senator

Published:

The lawmaker representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, has disclosed that majority of members of the Senate are in support of the move to impeach the President Muhammadu Buhari , over the failure of his regime to address the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

Bulkachuwa, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the party with the majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives, said almost all members of the Senate backed the move when the lawmakers were in an executive (closed-door) session at the plenary last Wednesday.

The senators threatened to impeach the President over the worsening insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and the country at large.

The angry lawmakers gave the President a six-week ultimatum to address the security crisis or face impeachment proceedings.





Speaking on Politics Today, a current affairs programme on Channels Television, Bulkachuwa, on Monday, stated that the previous efforts especially made by the National Assembly to end the security crisis had failed.

He also said the lawmakers, at the closed-door session, also raised the issues of the economy.

Recalling some of the events that played out on the fateful day, the lawmaker said, “In the first instance, on that day, the Senate went into a closed session and it was at the closed session that these issues were discussed. Without divulging so much, I can tell you that majority of senators really felt there was the need to initiate that action.”





When asked if they included APC lawmakers and if the resolution was unanimous, Bulkachuwa stated, “It was not 100% unanimous per se but the majority supported it. And this didn’t come out to public knowledge because it was during a closed session. And (as) you know, closed sessions or executive sessions, there are no journalists, not even (members of) staff of the Assembly. It is purely a meeting of lawmakers – senators that are present on that day.”

