Peter Obi Unknown Till Atiku Discovered Him..Dino Melaye

Former senator, Dino Melaye, said that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was not known nationally until Atiku Abubakar, discovered him.⁣

⁣

Melaye stated that any reformer in the country who emerged within 1999 till date was discovered by Atiku.⁣

⁣

The senator spoke at an event organised by a women’s political group, Diamond Ladies in Politics, in Abuja, over the weekend.⁣

⁣

Melaye said, “Obi is a fantastic Nigerian, but he was not known nationally until Atiku identified him. Atiku is a talent hunter. Everyone who was a reformer in this country from 1999 till date was a discovery of Atiku.⁣

⁣

“Atiku discovered Obi before keyboard warriors discovered Obi. Unfortunately, elections are not going to take place on social media. It is going to take place at the polling units. And those that would vote are the people here. So it is now operation votes must count.”⁣

⁣

The former senator, also stated that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and others do not possess the requisite foundation to compare themselves with Atiku.⁣

⁣

“Unfortunately, both of them are very wealthy, but there is a difference. Atiku is a billionaire with enterprise, while Tinubu is a billionaire without enterprise. He has a history of a physical business in agriculture, education, oil and gas, media, manufacturing, and banking,” Melaye said.⁣

⁣

