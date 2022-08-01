2023 : Tinubu Set To Drop El Rufai As APC Set To Name Lalong Or Oshiomhole Campaign DG, Confirm Keyamo As Spokesman

Published:

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly zeroed in on Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to pick its presidential campaign Director-General from one of the duo.





Lagos Reporters understands that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, who was earlier favoured for the post, was dropped over his religion.





Following the backlash the party received for fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, many believe it would be inappropriate to appoint a Muslim as its campaign DG.





It was gathered that the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Asiwaju Tinubu, and some APC Governors had scheduled a meeting in Lagos to deliberate on the Campaign Council of the APC that is expected to be announced soon.





The meeting of APC stakeholders was initially scheduled for today (Sunday) but has been postponed due to Tinubu’s absence.





According to Vanguard, those pushing for Lalong argue that the APC needs a Northern Christian as DG to assuage the feelings of Northern Christians in the party. However, the oratory and organizational skills of Oshiomhole and his long affiliation with Tinubu may tilt the scale in his favour.





Festus Keyamo Gets Campaign Spokesman Nod





Leaders of the APC have reportedly chosen the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Olorogun Festus Keyamo as the spokesman of the campaign council.





Party sources said that Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, have tipped the minister for the image-making job.





“The duo, it was gathered, made the call last week when they held a meeting with Keyamo at the Tinubu campaign office and got his nod to do the job,” one source said.





Speaking on the issue, the spokesperson of the Asiwaju Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, said: “APC stakeholders will meet over composition of the campaign council. Keyamo is a member of the media team. He is being proposed as the head of the media team.”

