Pastor Adeboye Celebrates 87-year-old RCCG Bible School Female Graduand

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has hailed the oldest graduating student from the church’s Bible School.





87-year-old grandmother, Ojie Mabel Iwegbundu, graduated with a postgraduate diploma in Theology from the Faith Campus Zone of the Redeemed Christian Bible College.





Sharing photos from the event, Adeboye said, “In the 42 years existence of RCBC, we had the oldest graduating student ever in attendance. The octogenarian is mummy Ojie Mabel Iwegbundu. She is an 87 year old grandmother who was admitted and successfully completed her studies leading to the award of Postgraduate Diploma in Theology today from Faith Campus Zone, Ejigbo, Lagos State.”





