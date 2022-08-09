Disqualified BBNaija’s Housemate Beauty Is Not A Lawyer ....NBA VP Reacts

Published:

The first Vice President of the Nigeria Bar Association, John Aikpokpo-Martins, has denounced former housemate of Big Brother Naija season 7, Beauty Tukura, as a member of the association.





Beauty was on Sunday disqualified from the show after receiving three strikes due to a display of violence during the show.





The former Miss Nigeria had claimed to be a lawyer during her introduction on the show and also on her Instagram bio.





But Aikpokpo-Martins, in a statement on Monday noted that the former beauty queen was not a member of the association.





The statement was titled, ‘RE: Beauty Takura, Lawyer And Former Miss Nigeria Disqualified From BBnaija Season 7.’





The NBA VP said, “My attention and I guess of a large number of lawyers in Nigeria have been drawn to news reports that one Beauty Tukura, who is claimed and/or claims to be a lawyer participated and also got ignominiously disqualified from the on-going Big Brother Naija reality show ‘for throwing her wig and glasses at’ a co-participant in the live show being watched by millions around the world after a party.





“These reports have been very embarrassing to most members of the legal profession and may in all reasonable probability bring the profession into disrepute if found to be true.





“A quick check of the databases of the Roll of Legal Practitioners kept in the Supreme Court and the Nigerian Bar Association failed to reveal the name ‘Beauty Tukura’ to be on the Supreme Court Roll or to be a member of the Nigerian Bar Association.





“However, I hereby appeal to anyone who may be aware of her true name assuming we may have gotten her real name wrong to reach out to me.”





Beauty’s brother, Kwayi, had earlier noted that the ex-housemate will work on managing her emotions.





