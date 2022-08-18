Outrage As Ministry Allegedly Used N18.9bn To Clear Bushes During COVID-19

Published:

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development says its spent a whooping N18.9 billion on bush clearing, land preparation among others during the COVID-19 lockdown.





Wole Oke, chairman of the Public Account Committee of the House of Representatives Committee (PAC), said the ministry disclosed this while responding to a probe on how it spent the said sum.





The agric ministry is the subject of an investigation by the House committee into a N18.9 billion contract for bush clearing, preparing the ground, and restoring soil plant laboratories during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.





According to Oke, “During the lockdown of the country as a result of COVID-19, some companies took contracts worth about N18 billion for bush clearing from the federal ministry of agriculture for land preparation, rehabilitation of soil plant lab and others. We cannot shave their heads in their absence.





We have invited them to come and give us their own side by responding to the issues and show us the places they are supposed to have cleared. They have to take us to the land they cleared.





We have invited the ministry of agriculture, and they have made (a) submission. But some of our members whose constituencies these projects were supposed to be domiciled doubted the existence of these projects, and for (a) fair hearing, we have invited the companies that got the contract for them to come and tell this committee where and when the jobs were executed.”





Share This