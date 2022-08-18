Four Days After, Nasarawa State Information Commissioner Yet To Regain Freedom

Published:

Four days after his abduction , Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information is yet to regain his freedom

The kidnappers of the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Nasarawa State, Yakubu Lawal, have demanded ₦100 million as ransom before he will be released from captivity.





It was gathered that the family of the victim offered the sum of ₦3.5 million to the kidnappers but they switched off their phone on hearing the amount.

The Police says its making efforts to secure his release





Share This