Oscar Winning Lupita Nyong'o Father Wins Kenya's Governorship Election

Published:

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has congratulated her father on winning a second and final term as governor of Kenya's Kisumu county.





Her father, Professor Anyang Nyong'o, was announced winner on Wednesday following Kenya's general elections on Tuesday.





The Oscar-winning actor was raised in Kenya, before moving to the United States.





Nyong'o, who won a best supporting actress Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, thanked the people of Kisumu for "their overwhelming support" to her father at the polls.





Share This