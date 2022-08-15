Monday, 15 August 2022

Oscar Winning Lupita Nyong'o Father Wins Kenya's Governorship Election

Published: August 15, 2022


 

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has congratulated her father on winning a second and final term as governor of Kenya's Kisumu county.


Her father, Professor Anyang Nyong'o, was announced winner on Wednesday following Kenya's general elections on Tuesday.


The Oscar-winning actor was raised in Kenya, before moving to the United States.


Nyong'o, who won a best supporting actress Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, thanked the people of Kisumu for "their overwhelming support" to her father at the polls.



