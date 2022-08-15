APC Justifies Expulsion Of David Umahi's Senatorial Opponent

Published:

The All Progressives Congress, Ebonyi State Chapter, has said it expelled a factional senatorial candidate of the party for Ebonyi South, Mrs Ann Agom-Eze, due to alleged gross misconducts.

The state party chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, stated this while briefing journalists in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Okoro-Emegha said, “Mrs Agom-Eze has recklessly disparaged herself too by eating back her words in an effort to satisfy her paymasters.

“How can a woman who voluntarily wrote, signed and submitted her letter of withdrawal from the senatorial primary that gave the Federal High Court, Abakakili the impetus to order for a fresh election still denies it in a broad daylight?

“Do you know that she also sworn an affidavit to that effect and all these documents are substantially available, including at the national secretariat?”

He added, “Since her expulsion from the party started in her Umudomi ward in Onicha Local Government Area of the state, even as your state party chairman, I cannot interfere with the decision because politics is a grassroots engagement.”

Share This