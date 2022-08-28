Obasanjo Visits IBB, Abdulsalami; Says ‘I have No Anointed Candidate’

Published:

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that his romance with some Presidential candidates and Political Parties is not an indication that he has a preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 elections but that he rather has a national Agenda.





He said as an Elder Statesman, he has no annointed presidential candidate or a preferred Political Party but an Agenda for the country.





He made this known in Minna, Niger state after having separate closed door meetings with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar at their uphill residents, Minna on Sunday.

Share This