Manager, Two Others Shot Dead As Gunmen Storm Popular Hotel In Ebonyi State

Published:

Ebonyi Police Command has confirmed the killing of Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, the owner of Galaxy Hotel, and two others in the Isu community, Onicha Local Government Area.





On Sunday, the police spokesman in the state, Chris Anyanwu, told journalists that although the command was aware of the incident, it had yet to get full details of it.





It was gathered that some yet-to-be identified gunmen attacked the hotel on Thursday night.





According to NAN, a resident of the area, Igwe Nwokorie, said the gunmen came on a motorbike.





”They came with arms and entered the hotel, and then we started hearing gunshots from there.





”Three persons, including the owner of the hotel, were found dead after the attack,” he said.

Share This