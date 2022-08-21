Nigeria's Kamaru Usman Loses World International UFC Belt

Published:

Nigeria's Kamaru Usman has lost his World International UFC Belt

Usman chased Edwards and nearly takes him down at the last round

The crowd boos as Usman stamps on Edwards’ feet and is warned by ref Herb Dean for lack of activity.





Edwards successfully counters in the late moments of the fight and lands two successive solid hits on Usman, sending him to the canvas with a vicious kick that knocks out the Nigerian, to make him the new undisputed UFC welterweight champion.

