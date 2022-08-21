Man Beats His Two Children To Death

Published:

A 25-year-old man, Elisha Tari of Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State has been arrested for allegedly killing two of his children.

The suspect who hails from Himikidu, Michika LGA, allegedly used a stone and a stick to hit two of his children aged three and five years respectively.

A statement by the state police spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, on Saturday noted that the suspect was apprehended on August 18, 2022.

Nguroje stated that the accused was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Michika by the victims’ grandfather.





“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim’s mother got separated from the suspect two months ago after they had a misunderstanding,” Nguroje added.

He said the suspect was arrested while trying to escape to Cameroon Republic and being investigated to ascertain reason behind the brutal murder of his own children.

He further said that the state Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, who noted with sadness the inhuman act, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to take over investigation and ensure prosecution of the suspect to serve as a deterrent to others.





He called on the public to always report to the police acts of criminality perpetrated in their communities.

