Nigerian Army Reacts To Alleged Killing Of Islamic Cleric By Two Soldiers

The Nigerian Military on Sunday has said Headquarters Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai in collaboration with Yobe State Police Command have started carrying out investigation to unravel the identity of the suspected soldiers over the murder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Gashua.

The Sector 2 Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Captain Kennedy Anyanwu in a press statement made available to CKN News revealed that the Sector 2 has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.





Anyanwu added that at the end of the investigation, the soldiers will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.





He also stated that the incident is highly regrettable given the Sectors disposition and zero tolerance on violation of Code of Conduct and Rules of engagement for troops.

"Consequently, the Sector wishes to commiserate with the family of the victim and the good people of Yobe State and promise that justice would be served accordingly", he noted.

CKN News reports that a publication by Premium Times dated 21 August 2022 alleging that the Nigerian Police in Yobe State have arrested two soldiers over the murder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Gashua, which drew the attention of Headquarters Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai.

