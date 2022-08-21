How Yobe Cleric Was Killed By Stranger He Assisted

Published:

More details have emerged on the death of Sheikh Goni Aisami, a Yobe cleric, who was gunned down this weekend.

According to DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, spokesman of the Yobe Police Command, two suspects who claimed to be soldiers attached to 241 Recce Model Battalion, Nguru, were behind the tragic incident.

He said the incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Friday after Aisami gave one of the suspects a lift.

The police spokesperson stated that Aisami was driving his car to Gashua from Nguru, when the principal suspect who was in mufti and carrying a camp bed, pleaded with him for a lift to Jaji-Maji.





“On approaching Jaji-Maji, the cleric stopped the car to urinate,” he said, adding that as soon as he returned to continue the journey, the principal suspect brought out an AK-47 and shot him twice to death.

Abdulkarim further stated that the suspect tried to flee with the deceased’s car but failed, as it got stuck in a mud and the vehicle failed to start.

“He put a call through to the second suspect, who drove another vehicle to the scene. Unfortunately for him, his drive shaft broke.

“The two suspects then requested for help from a vigilance group in Jaji-Maji. When the group arrived the scene to tow the broken down vehicles, incidentally Aisami’s body was found at the scene,” the police spokesman said.





Abdulkarim added that the vigilance group later drew the attention of the police to the incident which led to the arrest of the suspects.

He noted that the police recovered the gun and the two cars, adding that effort was ongoing to confirm the identity of the suspects.





Abdulkarim said the suspects would be prosecuted after completion of investigation.

Meanwhile, Governor Mai Mala Buni has expressed sadness over the murder of the Sheikh.

Buni, in a statement issued in Damaturu by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, described the circumstances surrounding the murder as sad, regrettable and most unfortunate.

“The alleged circumstances surrounding the death is most unfortunate and will be investigated thoroughly. Government will ensure that every detail is investigated and anyone found wanting, will face the full wrath of the law. The state government will work closely with the security agencies to unravel every detail to ensure justice is done,” he said.

The governor condoled with the family of the deceased, the people of Bade local government area and the entire state over the death of Aisami.





Buni called on them to remain calm and law abiding as investigation was ongoing and would be pursued to its logical conclusion.

He prayed to Allah for the repose of the soul of the deceased and give his immediate family and the entire people of the state, the fortitude to bear the loss.





(NAN)

