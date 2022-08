Published:

Dr Uchechi Iweala has become the first to perform a robotic spinal surgery in Maryland, USA.





The Abia born surgeon, who hails from Ohuhu in Umuahia North LGA, is the son Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, the winner of IgbereTV 2020 Woman of the Year





By this feat he has broken medical record in far away United States.





Dr Uchechi Iweala, successfully performed a navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot, the first in the history of mankind in USA

