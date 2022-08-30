American Model Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of Nigerian Boyfriend

Published:

American influencer and Only Fans model, Courtney Clenney, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her late Nigerian boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli.

Clenney, who is professionally known as Courtney Tailor, was arrested on August 10 as a suspect in Obumseli’s murder which occurred earlier in the year.

CKN News reported that policemen responded to calls at the couple’s Miami apartment on April 3, where Tobechukwu was found bleeding. Clenney was also found covered in blood at the scene.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where a doctor pronounced him dead.





According to court documents obtained by E! News, the model pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon via a written plea dated August 18.

She is also to be arraigned on the 31st of August.

Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, stated after her arrest that the move by the police was shocking because of “clear evidence of self-defense in this matter.”





