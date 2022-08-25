NBA To Prosecute Lawyers For Theft, Vandalism Of Conference Centre

Published:

Outgoing Nigerian Bar Association, NBA President Mr. Olumide Akpata has said that any lawyer found complicit in vandalisation of conference booths, theft of phones, and assault on officials will be prosecuted.





Akpata stated this on Thursday during the Annual General Meeting of the NBA holding at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.





Some aggrieved lawyers who did not get their conference materials on time had stormed the collection centre and looted the booth.

Speaking at the AGM, Akpata gave a vivid explanation of circumstances surrounding the delayed distribution which was all in a bid to give lawyers the best conference experience.





He said: “No one said we will not encounter difficulties in life but the hall mark is how quickly do we resolve such difficulties.

“I hereby assured the generality of Nigerian legal practitioners that any lawyer found complicit in vandalisation of conference booths, theft of phones, assault on officials will be prosecuted.”









Share This