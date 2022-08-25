EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Properties, Cars Of Convicted Fake Army General To Victim In Lagos ( Pictures)

Published:

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has handed over a property located at 1A, Joke Ayo Street, Riverside Estate, Alagbado, Lagos as well as a Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, a black BMW car, a black Toyota Land cruiser car and a white Toyota Hilux recovered from a convicted fake Army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, to one Bamidele Safiriyu Olusegun.





Abiodun had posed as an Army General to defraud Olusegun of the sum of N266,500,000 (Two Hundred and Sixty-Six Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira.





Upon his conviction on July 8, 2022, the trial judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, had sentenced Abiodun to seven years imprisonment and also ordered him to forfeit all the proceeds of the crime.





The Lagos Zonal Commander, Ahmed Ghali, while handing over the vehicles on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the EFCC’s Lagos Command, described the development as a milestone in the fight against corruption and appealed to the people to always provide information to the EFCC to assist it in fighting corruption.





“Finally, justice has been served. Whoever commits a crime will not get away with it. Sooner or later, the arm of the law will always catch up with you. We take pleasure in seeing fraudulent people brought to justice.





