More Revelations On How NDDC Finance Director Allegedly Stole N25bn

Published:

The Director of Finance and Accounts in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Eno Ubi-Otu, is currently being grilled by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in relation to a case of alleged diversion of over N25billion tax remittances.





The suspect who arrived at the Commission in the early hours of Wednesday was still being interrogated as at press time.





A source disclosed that the arrest was part of a larger investigation of the forensic Audit Report of the NDDC.





Spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for confirmation at the time of filling this report.

Share This