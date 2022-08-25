EFCC Arraigns Cubana Manager, One Other For Alleged $164,000.00 Money Laundering In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, arraigned Lucky Uchechukwu Ndukwe, a manager with Cubana Group, alongside one Precious Omonkhoa Ofure before Justice Justice O.A. Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, for an offence bordering on conspiracy to launder and money laundering.





Ndukwe, also known as Cubana Prime Minister, and Ofure were arrested recently by operatives of the Commission, following credible intelligence received about their involvement in the fraudulent activity.





Items recovered from them include the sum of $164, 000. 00 (One Hundred and Sixty-four Thousand Dollars), iPhone mobile devices and laptop computers.





The charge against them reads: “That you, Precious Omonkhoa Ofure and Lucky Uchechukwu Ndukwe, sometime in 2021 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire amongst yourselves and laundered an aggregate

sum of $164,000 (One Hundred and Sixty-four Thousand Dollars), which form part of $256,314 (Two Hundred and Fifty-six Thousand, Three Hundred and Fourteen United Sates Dollars) fraudulently obtained by false pretence from one Elena Bogomaz, a Canadian Citizen, and converted the fraudulent money into the United States Dollars with the help of a Bureau De ChangeOperator, which was then credited into the bank account of Casa Cubana Estate Limited and Lucky Uchechukwu Ndukwe respectively for the purchase of two and landed properties and committed an offence contrary to Section 330 of lhe Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.”





During their arraignment today, Ndukwe “pleaded not guilty”, while Ofure pleaded “guilty” to the charge.





Consequently, the prosecution counsel, M.K.Bashir, reviewed the facts of the case and prayed that the defendant, Ofure, be sentenced accordingly.





Delivering judgment, Justice Fadipe found Ofure guilty and sentenced him to three years imprisonment on two counts of conspiracy and money laundering, with an option of fine in the sum of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000.00) and 100 hours of community service.





