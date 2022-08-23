More Revelations On How Army Major Was Killed In Anambra

Published:

A major of the Nigerian Army, Churchill Orji, has been shot dead in Anambra State.

CKN News gathered the soldier was killed while in an operation in the troubled Azia axis of Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

A schoolmate of the deceased, Leonard Edu, confirmed the development to journalists.

He said, “He was my senior in Agulu Boys Secondary School. Our labour prefect then. It’s true he was killed by unknown gunmen at Azia, in Ihiala,” he said.

“Rest in peace my brother from Nneogidi village, Agulu, Major Churchil Orji killed yesterday ( Sunday) at Azia/ukpor defending the South-East from the marauders,” a tribute read.

Another source said, “An Anambra indigene, Major C Orji, was killed in Ihiala/Azia axis by unknown gunmen. Father(God), we are at your mercy in Anambra state. May the soul of Major C Orji rest in peace.”

When contacted on the telephone, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was yet to receive a report about the incident.

Ihiala axis, bordering Imo State, where the army major was reportedly killed, has been known for notorious activities.

Normalcy was gradually returning to the area before the recent development.

There was crisis in the area after the killing of a militant identified as ‘Double Lion’, who operated from Orlu area of Imo State through some communities in Ihiala and Nnewi South in Anambra.

Double Lion and four members of his gang were killed by a suspected rival group at Ihiala in June

