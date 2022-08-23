I Don't Have A Problem With Muslim Muslim Ticket...Wole Soyinka

Published:

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, says he does not care if Nigeria’s next president, vice-president, and speaker of the House of Representatives are all from the same village and religion.

Soyinka spoke on Channels Television’s NewsNight, a pre-recorded interview, aired on Monday.

“I don’t give a damn if the president, the vice-President, the speaker, etc all come from the same village, they have the same religion, they belong to the same tribe,” Soyinka said when asked about his thoughts on the controversy that has trailed the Muslim-Muslim All Progressives Congress presidential ticket.

The dramatist quickly added, “If, however, it is transparently, absolutely, unarguable that is a kind of genius breed that has been donated to the nation and to the world. As long as the capability of the individuals who are into governance is proven, and it is quite clear that there is no alternative, that is my position.”

The 88-year-old playwright, however, noted that the same faith ticket won’t be a problem in a “normal society” and that Nigeria hasn’t attained such a “norm”.

“Now, we are talking about a society which is normal, which institutions are normal…Is Nigeria normal?” he asked.

According to him, the campaigners for a same-faith ticket should be “very sensitive to the very peculiar circumstances of Nigeria” and explore alternatives that have been working for the country.

Soyinka’s comments came months after APC presidential candidate and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, had announced ex-governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate. Tinubu and Shettima are Muslims, a development that has continued to attract stark criticisms from the Christian Association of Nigeria; the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria; Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah; amongst others.

