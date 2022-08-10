Lagos Police Parade 34-year-old Suspected Fraudster

Published:

The Lagos Police Command yesterday paraded 34-year-old Emmanuel Rolland for duping unsuspecting passengers.





The suspected was arrested on Friday, July 29, 2022, along Ipakodo road by officers of Ipakodo division after his victim raised an alarm.





The State’s Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspect, alongside his conspirators who is still at large, while operating in a Volkswagen Jetta saloon car, with registration number JJJ 27 DG, disguised as driver and passengers, picked unsuspecting passengers and started discussions about some money purportedly kept in the boot.





Hundeyin said the suspect confessed to having started the crime in January, adding that he was arrested on his sixth outing. An effort is in top gear to arrest other fleeing members of the gang and other perpetrators of such crimes.





“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred to the headquarters for further investigations and prosecution.”

