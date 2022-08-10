Donald Trump Becomes First Ex American President Whose Home Was Searched By FBI...Associates Fume

Published:

The FBI on Monday, August 8, launched an unprecedented search on former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of a federal investigation into allegations he removed classified documents from the White House when he left office.





Trump did not say why the agents appeared to be at his Florida property but, in an emailed statement, added that "this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."





Trump is under investigation by the Justice Department for removing presidential records from the White House and storing them at Mar-a-Lago for up to a year, a potentially serious violation of the law especially if the records were classified. Trump has denounced that investigation, saying he was entitled to take the records and that the investigation is partisan.





Trump also in a statement Monday night, August 8, also claimed that agents searched his safe, but did not elaborate. “They even broke into my safe,” he said in his statement.





The dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Mr Trump comes as he prepares for a possible third presidential run in 2024.





Trump said he had co-operated with all relevant government agencies and so the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate".





Trump said it amounted to "prosecutorial misconduct" and "the weaponisation of the Justice System" to prevent him from running for the White House again.





"Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries," he said. "Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.





"They even broke into my safe!"





Apart from this, Trump and some of his associates are also under scrutiny by the FBI, the Justice Department, the Internal Revenue Service for alleged wrongdoing during his four-year administration.

There have been several reactions especially by his associates and from his political party , the Republicans





He becomes the first ex president of America to be so treated

