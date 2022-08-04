Insecurity: Full List Of Newly Redeployed Air Force Generals

Published:

The Nigerian Air Force has announced the redeployment of some of its senior officers as part of the new strategies to tackle raging security challenges in the country.

The redeployment came barely 48 hours after the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, directed operational and air component commanders to maximize the deployment of firepower against terrorists and other criminals elements.

The Air Chief announced the redeployment in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the spokesman for the armed force, Edward Gabkwet.

Amao charged the newly redeployed officers to be proactive and synergize with sister agencies towards eliminating the threats posed by terrorists in the country.

He reminded them of the need to continually seek effective and efficient means of deploying the resources at their disposal in line with the reviewed NAF counter-terrorism strategy.

The Air Chief ordered the newly appointed and redeployed senior officers to assume their new offices on or before Friday, 5 August 2022.

Among the newly appointed unit chiefs are Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Jackson Yusuf, formerly Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP) who is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) Headquarters NAF, Abuja; AVM Oluwafemi Ogunmola, former Director of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance now Chief of Communications Information Systems (CCIS), HQ NAF; AVM Aliyu Bello, former Chief of Standards and Evaluation (COSE) is now redeployed as the CTOP, HQ NAF, Abuja; AVM Nkem Aguiyi takes over as the Chief of Air Intelligence (CAI) while AVM Hassan Abubakar, former AOC Logistics Command is now the Chief of Standards and Evaluation.

Others include the erstwhile COPP, AVM Charles Ohwo is now the Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, AVM Abubakar Liman, former CAI is now the Director of Space Utilization, DHQ, AVM Hycinth Eze, former Group Managing Director (GMD) NAF Holding Company takes over as Director of Production, DHQ, AVM Musa Muktar takes over as the GMD NAF Holding Company while AVM Raimi Salami, the erstwhile CCIS is now the Director of Strategy, DHQ. The newly appointed AOCs are AVM Precious Amadi, AOC Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi, AVM Abubakar Abdulkadir, AOC Special Operations Command (SOC), Bauchi, AVM Nnamdi Ananaba, AOC Air Training Command (ATC), Kaduna while AVM Emmanuel Shobande takes over as AOC Logistics Command (LC), Lagos.

