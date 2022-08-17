17-Year-Old Kwara Student Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Exam Failure

Published:









A 17-year-old student of Offa Grammar School, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, identified as Adegoke Adeyemi, has allegedly committed suicide following his failure to gain promotion to the next class in his school.

Police sources said the student, who was found hanging on a tree, resorted to taking his life after failing to pass his promotion examination from SS1 to SS2.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Kwara Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday night, said the senior secondary school student was asked to repeat the class but was ashamed and took his life.

“The victim, who was later identified as Adegoke Adeyemi ‘M’ aged 17years, a student of Offa grammar school, was believed to have hanged himself as a result of his failure to pass his promotion examination from SS1 to SS 2, which necessitated his being asked to repeat the class,” the statement read.

“Information was received by the Divisional Police Officer, Offa, at about 15:34 hours of 2/8/2022 to the effect that, a boy’s lifeless body was seen hanging on a tree behind Ariya garden hotel, Offa. A team of policemen from the divisional headquarters was swiftly drafted to the scene.

“The corpse of the deceased student was removed from a tree behind Ariya Garden Hotel, Offa, by a team of policemen from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa, at about 15.34 hours on Tuesday.

“The corpse was taken to the Offa General Hospital for autopsy, while an investigation has been launched into the matter.”





