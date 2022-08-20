I Am Done With Nollywood..Tonto Dikeh

Published:

Tonto Dikeh has disclosed that she would not be returning to Nollywood after the governorship election in Rivers State.





Recall that the actress was announced as the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State.





Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, Tonto said she will not return to acting even if her party loses the governorship election in Rivers State.





When asked if she has completely retired from acting, the mother of one said, “I don’t like movies like that again and it’s been a long time since I acted on screen, you know.





“I’ve acted in about two films in 10 years, I appreciate that my path started from Nollywood, it is something that I respect, but it’s not something that has been in my life.





“So even after the election, it’s not something I’ll return to, but I’ll love to contribute to the industry when I get into power,” Tonto said.





She went ahead to commend her colleagues, Funke Akindele and Banky W for their courage and participation in politics.





“It is not easy for Funke and Banky W at their level to put themselves out there to effect change because criticisms and so many things are involved.





“I believe in Funke, I believe in Banky. With them, I can hold onto something and say I believe that they have a vision for the people,” she said.





