90 Year Old Female Abuja Train Passenger, 3 Others Released By Kidnappers

Four additional kidnap victims of the March 28 train attack in Kaduna state have regained their freedom.

Among them is oldest victim Halimatu Attah, a 90-year-old grandmother and her 53 year old daughter Adama Attah Aliyu.





Mamu Tukur, who has been the lead negotiator confirmed that they were released on Friday after spending more than four months in captivity.





For now it is unclear if ransom was paid to the bandits before these batch of victims were freed





At least 40 of the 63 kidnapped passengers have now regained their freedom while the fate of 23 others still hang in the balance.





Among the hostages still in captivity is 21 year old Azurfa Lois John who is said to be the youngest.





According to Mamu Tukur, there are claims that a top commanders of the terrorists has professed love for her and his intention to marry her as was the case of Leah Sharibu in the northeast.





Mr Mamu is therefore calling on the government to intensify efforts to secure her release from captivity as fast as possible.

