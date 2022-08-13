Enugu Govt. Completes New Conference Centre In Nsukka

Published:

Committed to fulfilling his promises in his inaugural address to modernise and equip the university town of Nsukka to compete favourably with other university towns in Nigeria and create new urban centres for socio-economic expansion, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi's administration in Enugu State has delivered a befitting conference centre, adjacent to the newly constructed State Secretariat Annex at Ede-Oballa in Nsukka Local Government Area.

The conference centre comprises multiple halls, indoor activity hubs and recreational facilities such as adult and children swimming pools and lawn tennis court.





