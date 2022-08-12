Breaking : Tinubu's Campaign DG Simon Lalong Apologises To Catholic Church Over Comments On Pope ( See Letter )

Published:





The Director General of Tinubu Shettima Presidential campaign and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong has apologised to the Catholic Church over his recent comments

Governor Lalong while defending his appointment as the DG in a Muslim Muslim ticket was quoted as saying that the Pope ( Supreme leader of the Catholic Church ) couldn't have condemned his appointment

His reference to the Pope has elicited condemnation from Christians across all faiths in the past few days





Members of the Catholic Church of which Governor Lalong is also a member said they were stunned by such utterances coming from Lalong

But Lalong in a letter of Apology issued today and sent to the President of Catholic Bishops of Nigeria a copy which was exclusively obtained by CKN News said he regretted his comments and asked for forgiveness

CKN News was not able to get the reaction of the Catholic Church on the apology as at the time of going to press

Share This