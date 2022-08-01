Breaking : UBA Appoints New GMD, GDMD, Executive And Regional Directors

Published:

United Bank for Africa (UBA), on Monday, announced new appointments in continuation of its strategic growth plan as Oliver Alawuba becomes the Group Managing Director bringing his experience in Nigeria and UBA Africa to drive UBA forward and fulfill the Group’s ambitions and destiny.

The announcement came on a day the bank made known its plan to implement a separate holdco management structure, subject to regulatory approval.





The new GMD, Oliver Alawuba, joined UBA in 1997 and has held a series of senior positions, including as the CEO of UBA Ghana, the CEO of UBA, Africa and most recently, as Group Deputy Managing Director.





Muyiwa Akinyemi is the new Group Deputy Managing Director and will oversee the entire business in southern Nigeria and continue to provide GAM leadership to the entire Group.

Muyiwa joined UBA in 1998, as a Senior Banking Officer in UBA’s Energy Bank and has served the Group in Nigeria and our broader Africa network for 24 years.

Also, Emem Usoro is now the Executive Director, Nigeria North. She joined the Group in 2011 and has served in a series of senior regional appointments across Nigeria, covering the retail, corporate and public sectors.





Sola Yomi-Ajayi is the new Executive Director, Treasury & International Banking. Sola has been with the Group since 2004 and has considerable international experience, culminating in her appointment as CEO of UBA America.

Alex Alozie has been appointed as Executive Director/Group Chief Operating Officer.

Alex joined the Group in 2019 as a Deputy General Manager, and has driven the Group’s digital transformation and operational efficiencies.





Other appointments include Ugochukwu Nwaghodoh – Executive Director, Risk & Finance.

Ugo joined the Group from PwC in October 2004. He has since held a series of significant roles in the areas of performance management, compliance,financial control and reporting.

Sampson Aneke – Group General Manager – Retail, Digital & Transaction Banking.

Sampson joined the Group in 2019, and had responsibility for SME banking across the Group’s African network, and most recently was responsible for the Group’s business in Lagos and southern Nigeria.

Sanusi Mudasiru – Chief Compliance Officer (Audit & Compliance).

Sanusi joined the Group in 1998 and his career has been devoted to ensuring the robustness of the Group’s compliance and internal control functions. He has served as COO for UBA Ghana, UBA Zambia and UBA Africa. Prior to this appointment, he was Group Head, Compliance.

The appointment for the Executive Director, UBA Africa will be announced on January 01, 2023.





In the meantime, the Bank said the following will continue to provide leadership for our regions:

Abiola Bawuah – Regional CEO, West Africa

Amie Sow – Regional CEO, CEMAC

Ebele Ogbue – Regional CEO, East and Southern Africa

UBA Announces New Appointments

All appointments take effect from August 01, 2022 and they are subject to regulatory approvals

