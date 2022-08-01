2023 : Zack Orji's Wife Ignores Husband , Pitches Tent With Peter Obi

Published:

Actress Ngozi Orji, wife of veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has declared her support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This development comes hours after her husband endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Ngozi endorsed Obi in an Instagram post on Sunday, after the Labour party presidential candidate visited the Revival Church Assembly, Ogba, Lagos led by Apostle Anselm Madubuko.

The actress posted a video and declared herself “Obidient,” a title associated with supporters of the Labour Party candidate.





Ngozi shared a video and photos of Peter Obi at the church service, Ngozi wrote, “It was An Awesome Time Today. That Moment Our Apostle General Anselm Madubuko Introduced H E Sir Peter Obi. What an Awesome Way To Wrap up AZUSA 20 Conference. God bless you Sir for Coming. We are OBIdient. We Move.”

