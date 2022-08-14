Bauchi Man, 27, Allegedly Kills 13-year-old Pregnant Girlfriend

Published:

A 27-year-old man, Munkaila Ado, has been arrested for the alleged m*rder of one Safiya Danladi, a 13-year-old girl, in Pali community of Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State.





Until her death, Safiya was carrying a four-month-old pregnancy for Munkaila, who was her boyfriend, it was gathered





Munkaila was hellbent on getting the pregnancy aborted afterwhich Safiya was secretly taken to Gombe State for abortion, it was reported.





Munkaila later opted to k!ll his lover after an unsuccessful arrangement to abort the four-month-old pregnancy in the neighbouring Gombe State.





However, a statement by the Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said: “The suspect (Munkaila) confessed that the missing girl was his girlfriend who was four-month pregnant to the knowledge of her mother but unknown to the father Alhaji Danladi Mohammed.”





The Police spokesperson added that Munkaila conspired with the mother of the 13-year-old girl and another accomplice by name Mu’azu and they “took the victim to Gombe to procure an abortion, thereafter on reaching Gombe the victim was led to one Hajiya Amina Abubakar ‘f’ 50-yr-old house in Jekada Fari behind Specialist Hospital Gombe where the victim was administered with some substances to cause the abortion.”





He said while returning home in Bauchi State, Munkaila and Muazu strangulated Safiya to death. They thereafter burnt the corpse and bury her in a shallow grave.





SP Wakil stated that the duo will be charged to court on two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide as well as violation of human right and dignity of the girl-child.

