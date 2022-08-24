24-year-old Nigerian Deported From Malta For Abusing A Horse, Arrested For Murder In Italy

Published:

Robert Omo is alleged to have bludgeoned a Chinese man to death using a hammer. He also allegedly seriously injured a Bulgarian man.





Omo was charged in an Avellino court last week and pleaded not guilty, claiming not to recall what happened in the incident.





Italian media has reported that Omo was unprovoked when he attacked the two men on July 30, first striking the 49-year-old Bulgarian from behind and then attacking a 59-year-old Chinese man who stepped in to stop him.





The Bulgarian man is still in hospital with serious injuries while the Chinese man died as a result of the attack.





Omo was in Italy after having been expelled from Malta. He had been caught inside a Xewkija stable with his trousers down, standing behind a horse.





Video footage showed him chasing the horse around the stables, kicking it and hitting it.





He told the Maltese court that he had been drinking heavily that day and was looking for his mobile phone on the ground. But a magistrate did not buy that story and in November 2020 Omo was jailed for 12 months for animal cruelty.





He was deported to Italy where he is based, after serving his prison sentence in Malta.





Italian media reported that Omo was living at a care home in Avellino but had been expelled after he assaulted a worker there.

