Bandits Allegedly Shot Police AIG, Killed Orderly In An Attack On Kaduna-Abuja Road (Photos)

An Assistant Inspector General of police, Audu Admu Madaki has been reportedly attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

It was gathered that he was attacked by bandits at Barde Zangidi while travelling on the Kaduna-Abuja road.





A source who is familiar with the incident said that the AIG was injured in the attack that took place on Tuesday afternoon, August 2.





The source further stated that the AIG’s orderly was shot dead but the AIG sustained gunshot injuries on his leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.





CKN News also learned that the victim is the AIG in charge of Zone 12 which comprises Bauchi and Gombe State commands.

The Police high command have not issued any statement on the incident

