American Based Nigerian Doctor Donates $1m To UI

An American based Nigerian medical doctor, DR. PHILIP OZUAH, the President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, donated $1 million US dollars ₦700,000,000 to the University Medical College Ibadan.





The Anambra-born Ozuah earned his medical degree from the University of Ibadan and had his internship at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Nsukka.





He then left Nigeria for a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Southern California, and a PhD in Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.





He completed his Pediatric Internship and Residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore, and his Post-Doctoral Fellowship at the University of Southern California School of Medicine.

