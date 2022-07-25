World's Richest Man Elon Musk Accused Of Having Affair With Friend’s Wife

Published:

The world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk, has been accused of having an affair with the wife of his friend, Sergey Brin, who is also Google’s founder.





According to The Wall Street Journal, Musk dated Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, in December 2021.





Shanahan and Brin were married for four years and have one daughter. It was revealed that the couple were separated but sharing living spaces as of the time of the romantic affair with Musk.





It was reported that Brin gave $500,000 in funding to Tesla at the height of its financial crisis in 2008.





