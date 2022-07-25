Bandits Threaten To Kill Remaining Kaduna Train Passengers , Abduct Buhari, El Rufai

Published:

Kidnappers of Kaduna train passengers have in a 10-minute video footage publicised earlier on Sunday, terrorists, including some who escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre during the July 5 attack, threatened to kill the remaining hostages from the train attack if the government does not bend to their demands.

Before the threat, the terrorists were seen flogging the hostages with sticks as they pleaded.

They also threatened to sell off hostages as slaves and to abduct President Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

“This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us.

“These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past.

“Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here,” said one of the terrorists.

The hostages have spent at least 118 days in captivity.









