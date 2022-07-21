Woman ‘sets’ ( Kill ) Husband On Fire In Osun Over Alleged Infidelity

Published:

Osun State Police Command has begun searching for a woman in Koka area of the state who reportedly set her husband ablaze over alleged infidelity.

Bamidele and Ifeoluwa Akanji wedded this year before he travelled to Cairo, Egypt, where he is based.

Bamidele returned to Nigeria to celebrate Ifeoluwa’s birthday last week. Ifeoluwa however discovered while going through his phone that he may have impregnated another woman, a source said

“Bolu and Ifeoluwa had been on the issue for about a week before he set the private house on fire while Bolu was inside the house, locking all entrances on Sunday and fled to an unknown destination,” the source said.

Bamidele was rescued only after 40 minutes. He was first taken to Osogbo Central Hospital before being referred to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State. Bamidele later died.

Their neighbour Gabriel Adejare said, “We were pouring sand and water and trying to break into the house through the window to rescue Bamidele.

“We broke about four windows before we could get into the house. We were able to rescue Bamidele after about 40 minutes when he was in the fire.

“We found him beside a burnt bed and we rushed him to a nearby hospital and he was referred to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo and later referred to Ibadan for treatment.”

Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the incident occurred on Sunday, adding, “We have launched a manhunt for the fleeing wife.”

