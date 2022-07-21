Thursday, 21 July 2022

Angry Mob Set Suspected Motorcycle Robbers Ablaze In Ibadan

Published: July 21, 2022


 

Two suspected motorcycle snatchers have been burnt to death by an angry mob around under-brigde, Akobo area of  Ibadan.


Eye witnesses revealed tha the suspected armed robbers were trying to snatch a motorcycle from their victim at gun point before they finally met their waterloo


"It was after the thieves were  chased and caught that the  angry mob descended on the suspects, beat them to a pulp before setting them ablaze", an eye witness said. 


Another eyewitness said it was a three-man gang but one of them escaped on a motorcycle and left his accomplices at the point of death 


The victim was reportedly shot at and has been taken to a nearby hospital, but his state of health cannot be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.


