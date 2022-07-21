Angry Mob Set Suspected Motorcycle Robbers Ablaze In Ibadan

Published:

Two suspected motorcycle snatchers have been burnt to death by an angry mob around under-brigde, Akobo area of Ibadan.





Eye witnesses revealed tha the suspected armed robbers were trying to snatch a motorcycle from their victim at gun point before they finally met their waterloo





"It was after the thieves were chased and caught that the angry mob descended on the suspects, beat them to a pulp before setting them ablaze", an eye witness said.





Another eyewitness said it was a three-man gang but one of them escaped on a motorcycle and left his accomplices at the point of death





The victim was reportedly shot at and has been taken to a nearby hospital, but his state of health cannot be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

