Wizkid Declares Love For Davido, Burna At Portugal Show

Grammy Award-winning singer, Wizkid has set the internet agog after he declared his love for Davido while performing at 2022 Afronation in Portugal.





Wizkid during his performance on stage at 2022 Afronation revealed how anytime he links up with a someone (name not mentioned), he is always preaching about unity.





His words: “Everytime I link up with my brother, he is always telling me good shit about unity and Afrobeats. I wanna tell you tonight Starboy got love for Burnaboy, I got love for Davido, I got love for every f**king body.





I wanna say thank you to the fans for supporting us and bringing us here to”.





Recall that for many years, both singers (Davido and Wizkid) had been at daggers drawn in the past and there were claims that they are not on good terms.





