2023: My WAEC Certificate Is Missing.. Atiku running mate, Okowa Tells INEC

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa has reportedly informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his WAEC certificate is missing.

It was gathered that Okowa informed INEC about the missing certificate as part of his filings for eligibility in the race for the 2023 elections.





He said in an affidavit to that effect that he enrolled and sat for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) West African School Certificate (WASC) examinations in the year 1974.





The original certificate issued can no more be found however, he added in the affidavit.





The affidavit of loss of original certificate was obtained from the High Court of Justice, Delta State, in the Asaba Judicial Division on October 3, 2006, Lagos Reporters understands.





“That I personally enrolled and sat for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) West African School Certificate (WASC) examinations in the year 1974 at Edo College, Benin City, in now Edo state,” The Delta State Governor was reported to have said in the affidavit according to Tribune.





“That I passed the said examinations and was subsequently issued the said certificate therefore. That the original of the said certificate issued to me is now missing, lost and cannot be found.





“That I make this oath for the records and do so knowing and believing the same to be true and in accordance with the Oaths Law of the Bendel State as applicable to Delta state,” he added.

