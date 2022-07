Published:

The students of St. Kizito’s High School, Iwopin, Ogun Waterside, Ogun State, have been photographed writing their promotion exams, on the bare floor.





According to a lawyer, Festus Ogun, who posted the photos, the scene was from Monday

The government of Governor Dapo Abiodun have not reacted to the pictures

No reason too has been given for such unprecedented occurence in a state noted for its quality education programme





Credit: Facebook | Festus Ogun

Share This