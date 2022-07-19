Delta Workers Rape Employer, Kill Victim, Husband

Published:

The Delta State Police Command has paraded over 45 suspects for various criminal offences ranging from kidnapping, robbery, cultism, baby factory, murder, among others.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Muhammed Ali, while parading the suspects, decried the high rate of cultism in the state.

He said, “These five AK-47 rifles recovered from these hoodlums belong to our officers. They killed our men and collected their rifles.

“On the cult clashes in Sapele, Agbor, Abraka, Obiaruku and Ogwashi-Uku communities, I deployed tactical teams to join forces with the DPOs and so far, about 62 suspected cultists have been arrested and charged to court. I can tell you that sanity has been restored in these areas.

“I have visited Obiaruku and Owa-Oyibu communities, where I met the various stakeholders and traditional rulers to discuss ways to curb the menace caused by the activities of kidnappers in their communities and adequate deployments have been made in the affected areas and relative peace achieved.

“On June16, 22, operatives of the command’s Rapid Response Squad, while on a visibility patrol around Abraka town, received information that a man was kidnapped along Eroho-Otoro Road, Abraka.

“The operatives responded swiftly, gave the hoodlums a tireless chase, but the four-man kidnapping gang on noticing that the operatives were closing up on them, abandoned the victim, their operational motorcycles and fled into the bush.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and has since been reunited with his family. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”

Ali also said that among those arrested were three suspects for killing one Isaac Odubu and his wife in Amai community.

According to the CP, Sequel to the murder, the command acted on intelligence which led to the arrest of three suspects, Chukwudi Sunday, Onyebuchi Paul, Ifeanyi Enuma.

He said investigation revealed that all three suspects were working for the couple, but decided to go into the business of Internet fraud.

“In their quest for money to buy phones and data, they stormed the house of the couple at night to rob them, during which they killed the couple. Two of the suspects, Chukwudi Sunday and Onyebuchi Paul, raped the wife before she finally she gave up the ghost. The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation, Ali added.





Share This